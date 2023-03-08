Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

