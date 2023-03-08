Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

