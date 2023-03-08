Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $235.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,926. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

