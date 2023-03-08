Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,990,289 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 586,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $5,980,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

AMAT stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

