Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.65 Billion Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $4,647,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $229.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

