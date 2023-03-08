Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.56 Billion Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,895,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,394,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.79% of Marathon Petroleum worth $4,558,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MPC opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average is $114.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

