Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.29% of Intuitive Surgical worth $5,488,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.