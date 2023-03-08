Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,538,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 653,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.77% of Valero Energy worth $4,438,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE VLO opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.87.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.