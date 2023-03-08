Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,391,612 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.69% of Southern worth $6,436,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

NYSE SO opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

