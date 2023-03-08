Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,698 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 129.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

