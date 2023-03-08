VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Trading Down 1.2%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.04. 57,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 104,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Get VanEck Digital Transformation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.