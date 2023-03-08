Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5192 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPO opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
