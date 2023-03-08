Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

