Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.58

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 7119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Valeo Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Further Reading

