UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Shares Up 1%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.
UTG Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.
UTG Company Profile
UTG, Inc operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTG (UTGN)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.