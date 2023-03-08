UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Shares Up 1%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

UTG Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

UTG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UTG, Inc operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.