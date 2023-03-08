Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,652 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $206.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $190.99 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

