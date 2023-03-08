Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chubb were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 25.6% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

