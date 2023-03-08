Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

