Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 140 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $40,643,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Stock Performance

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

Shares of AON stock opened at $301.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

