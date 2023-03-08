Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.57.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

