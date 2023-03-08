Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.96 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

AEP stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

