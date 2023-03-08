Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

