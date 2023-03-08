Utah Retirement Systems Buys 400 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

ZTS stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

