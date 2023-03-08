USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth $4,622,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in CION Investment by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $578.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 124.00%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

