Uquid Coin Price Reaches $5.45 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $5.45 or 0.00024556 BTC on exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $54.50 million and approximately $182,350.29 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

