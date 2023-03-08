UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.20 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $894,708.62 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00015233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00386261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.38051528 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $880,412.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

