Unizen Hits One Day Trading Volume of $671,713.29 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $17.81 million and $671,713.29 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

