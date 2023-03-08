Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $138.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.8 %

UHS stock opened at $122.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

