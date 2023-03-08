Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $138.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.
Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.8 %
UHS stock opened at $122.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.
Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services
In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.