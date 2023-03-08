Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $275.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 35.35%. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $420,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 13,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $363,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $381,247.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,967 shares of company stock worth $831,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

