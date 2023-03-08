United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 1900240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $21,416,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $19,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 401,476 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

