United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

