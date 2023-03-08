Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,370 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 4.6% in the second quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 4,183,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 183,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 318,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter worth $219,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 14.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 525,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $61,721.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $61,721.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $38,376.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,222 shares of company stock valued at $238,951 in the last three months. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rimini Street Stock Up 1.2 %

Rimini Street Company Profile

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $440.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

