Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,038 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.21% of CEVA worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 677.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 112,498 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 43.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 315,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 95,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,656,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on CEVA to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

