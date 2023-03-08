Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.44% of Akoya Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,017 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 177,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 483,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 250,258 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $413.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. The business had revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

