Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.20% of Materion worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Materion by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $118.20.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

