Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after buying an additional 246,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after acquiring an additional 581,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,537. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

