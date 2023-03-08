Unigestion Holding SA Invests $615,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $137.27.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.