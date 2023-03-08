Unigestion Holding SA Invests $3.04 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Stock Down 3.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $187.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $593.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average is $202.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.