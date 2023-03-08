Unigestion Holding SA Has $821,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSA opened at $302.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

