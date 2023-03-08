Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $221.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

