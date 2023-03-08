Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in American Express were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

