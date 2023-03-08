Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 6,681 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,477,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

