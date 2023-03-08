Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.86.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ULTA traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.71. 202,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,325. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.40.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.