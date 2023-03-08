Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.86.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ULTA traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.71. 202,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,325. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.40.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
