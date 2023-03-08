UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by TFG Asset Management GP Ltd

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for about 3.0% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd owned about 0.37% of UiPath worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in UiPath by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. 1,006,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,157. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68.

Several analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

