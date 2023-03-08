UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.
UBS Group Stock Down 2.7 %
UBS stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. 3,464,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.
