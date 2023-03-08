UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. TheStreet upgraded UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 2,628,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

