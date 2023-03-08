UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,926,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,107,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Williams Companies worth $255,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

