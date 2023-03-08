UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 38,807 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Welltower worth $280,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

