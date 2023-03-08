UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 171,997 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.63% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $371,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CL opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

