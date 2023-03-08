UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 240,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.98% of Hess worth $328,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after acquiring an additional 230,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hess by 51.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $136.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Mizuho cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

